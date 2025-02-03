Women empowerment program launched LCWU

LAHORE - The Women Empowerment and Mentorship Program (WEMP) has been launched at Lahore College for Women University ( LCWU). Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi said that the purpose of this initiative is to empower women in academia and beyond. The program held an orientation workshop for mentors, led by Prof Dr Farzana Rashid, Chairperson of WEMP, with contributions from senior faculty members Dr Afifa Khanam and Dr Tahira Kalsoom. The workshop aimed to equip mentors with the skills and knowledge needed to guide young women effectively. Topics included the importance of mentorship, challenges faced by women in various fields, and strategies to foster an inclusive environment. Professor Dr Rashid emphasized the role of mentorship in bridging gaps and creating opportunities for career growth.

Esteemed mentors participated in interactive sessions, gaining valuable insights into effective mentoring practices. The program reflects LCWU’s commitment to empowering women and building a supportive network for their academic and professional success.”