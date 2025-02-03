World Wetlands Day observed 

ISLAMABAD - The World Wetlands Day 2025 was observed on Sunday under the theme ‘Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future’. The day was observed every year to raise public awareness about the need to promote the conservation and restoration of wetlands, while preventing the rapid decline of wetlands. The United Nations had decided on 30th August 2021 to observe Wetlands Day worldwide on 2nd February of every year. It was also a day to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in Ramsar in 1971.

The Convention aims to enable nations to take the necessary steps for the conservation and sustainable use of their watersheds through the declaration of protected areas, implementation of effective policies and exchange of knowledge.

The convention has been ratified by a total of 172 countries so far and it required the party states to include at least one watershed in the list of wetlands of international importance (or Ramsar sites).

Currently, Nepal’s Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve, Rara Lake, Mai Pokhari, Phoksundo Lake, Bisahajari Lake, Ghodaghodi Lake, Gosainkunda Lake, Gokyo Lake, Jagdishpur Reservoir and Pokhara Valley and a group of nine lakes in the area are included in the Ramsar List.

Out of the total area of Nepal, 819,277 hectares (about five percent) were occupied by wetlands.

Meanwhile, Ifrah Hameed, a graphic designer, in response to APP’s query how young woman can oot this profession shared her advice on success in the design industry.

“Master design principles, industry-standard software, and build an online presence,” she says. Ifrah notes that while there is still room for improvement, women’s representation in design is increasing, with many women leading their own design studios. Fatima Nabeel, an 18-year-old entrepreneur from Lahore, shared how she started her business at 16 using her savings. “Young girls should step out of their comfort zones and aim for financial independence,” she says. Fatima emphasizes the importance of breaking traditional norms and pursuing business opportunities early in life.

Mahnoor Qureshi, a broadcast journalist, has faced numerous challenges, including personal attacks and betrayal in her career. Despite these hurdles, she credits her family, especially her sister, for providing support.

“Strong family support is crucial for overcoming obstacles and achieving success,” she shares.

These stories illustrate the growing role of women in Pakistan’s development. Though challenges remain, women are defying societal expectations and carving out spaces for themselves in diverse fields. As they continue to break barriers, they are shaping a brighter, more equitable future for themselves and the nation.