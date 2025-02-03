Zeeshan takes 5-37 as WAPDA enforce follow-on over SNGPL

LAHORE - WAPDA fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan bagged his maiden first-class five-for to rout SNGPL batting as they were made to follow-on at the NBP Sports Complex on Sunday. SNGPL were bundled out for a mere 98 in 38.1 overs in reply to WAPDA’s first innings total of 370 all out. Zeeshan took just 10.1 overs to bag his best first-class figures of 5-37. SNGPL faced just 2 overs following-on before stumps were drawn. Earlier, WAPDA had resumed their first innings from overnight score of 285-5. SNGPL’s Mohammad Salman picked up 5-82, his second first-class five-for. AT UBL Sports Complex, Eshaal Associates’ Azan Awais (100) brought up his sixth first-class century guiding his team to 325 all out from overnight score of 110-4 against OGDCL. No.7 batter, Danish Aziz chipped in with an unbeaten 88 off 135 balls inclusive of eight fours and three sixes. OGDCL’s Mushtaq Ahmed returned figures of 6-88 in 22 overs. In turn, OGDCL overcame the 138-run first innings deficit as they were 140 for no loss at stumps on day two with Hasan Raza (79*) and Sameer Saqib (48*) unbeaten on the crease. HEC bundled out SBP for 155 in 46.2 overs after SBP had resumed their first innings from overnight score of 109-7. HEC’s Waseem Akram Jnr picked up 5-56 in 15.2 overs.