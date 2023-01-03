Share:

QUETTA - Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta Division, Manzoor Ahmed Pehwar on Monday took action against illegal and double numbered rickshaws in the city, impounded 11 rickshaws and issuing tickets to 23 rickshaw drivers. Under the supervision of Commissioner Suhailur Rahman Baloch, actions were also taken against under age drivers and those without driving license. On this occasion, SP Traffic Malik Javed, Superintendent RTA Hameedullah Muhammad Hassani and RTA staff and Levies Force personnel were present. Manzoor Ahmad Pehwar said that actions were being taken against illegal and double number rickshaws in the city on a daily basis. All rickshaw owners should keep valid documents with them and get their permits renewed, while action against rickshaw pullers without driving license and route permit would be more stringent. He said that action against illegal and double rickshaws was indispensable to solve the traffic problems in the city, therefore, the administration would not tolerate any negligence in this regard. He said that the rickshaw owners should ensure the implementation of the government instructions and cooperate fully with the staff during the operation.