ISTANBUL - Following a major electricity crisis on New Year’s day, it will take at least 72 hours to fully normalize flight operations in the Philippines’ capital Manila, a senior official said on Monday. Ninoy Aquino International Airport is “not really fully” operational, said Cesar Chiong, general manager of the airport authority. “Prior to yesterday, we accept about 20 arrivals per hour. Right now, we are only accepting 15 arrivals per hour but there are no limits on the departures,” Chiong told local broadcaster ABS-CBN. The country’s main international airport in Manila saw a power outage on Sunday affecting flights and leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The electrical failure hit radar and communication equipment, canceling almost all flights from morning until the evening on Sunday.