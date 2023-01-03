Share:

ISLAMABAD - nasir Khan Musazai, PTI MnA, on Monday claimed that 50 percent of party MnAs do not want to resign. Talking to a private news channel Musazai said that PTI parliamentarians want to join other political parties. He said that he supported Imran Khan in 2018 for his Riyasat-e-Madinah rhetoric, but Imran couldn’t deliver. Musazai said, “Only Ulema can do such work.” The PTI lawmaker said that former nA speaker Asad Qaiser and other PTI leader in a bid to stop him from quitting the party contacted him. He claimed that he has received a “threat alert” from KP chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who informed him regarding a threat alert on whatsApp two days ago. “The cM told me to quit politics and save myself,” he said adding that the chief Minister advised him to make special safety arrangements for himself. “The cM may have sent me the threat alert with good intentions,” Musazai said. A day earlier, a JUI-F spokesperson said that nasir Musazai will join their party claiming that the MnA held a meeting with JUI-F Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, who invited him to join JUI-F. According to media reports, Musazai also announced to join the JUI-F after his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman recently. Musazai said that the PTI chief, in his criticism spree, did not spare anyone including the establishment, judges and politicians.