PESHAWAR - A toolkit and certificate presentation ceremony was organised for female pass-outs from the merged District Kurram, where 55 females were schooled in the skills of cloth stitching and cooking to help them achieve socioeconomic empowerment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rural districts. The trainees were not only given vocational training, but they were also provided with adequate operating capital, toolkits, and entrepreneurship seminars to encourage them to pursue self-employment. GIZ-Support for TVET Sector of Pakistan (STVSP), KP-TEVTA GIZ-global project “Program Migration for Development (PME),” and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan & Human Resource Development, Government of Pakistan collaborated on this project. The event was attended by the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi, PPP Senator Rubina Khalid, Deputy Head of GIZ-STVSP Dr Mansoor Zaib, Director of KP-TEVTA Munir Gul, and Principal Miss Sifwat. Sajid Hussain Turi praised the German government for its assistance and advised the graduates to make the best use of their abilities for income-generating enterprises and the socioeconomic development of the region. He also emphasised comparable demand-oriented skill-building programmes for the province’s disadvantaged young, with a specific emphasis on women’s engagement.