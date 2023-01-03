Share:

PESHAWAR - The main academic block of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was named after the university’s first vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan, while the multi-purpose hall was named after the university’s second vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeezullah. In this respect, a modest but dignified ceremony was performed, with the principal guests being Prof Dr Daud Khan and Prof Dr Hafeezullah, as well as vice-chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, heads from various institutes, professors, and administrative authorities. Prof Dr Daud Khan is a notable ophthalmologist in the country, and he was the first vice chancellor of KMU, as well as the head of the two largest tertiary care hospitals, LRH and HMC Peshawar. He has also served as the dean of the PGMI.His other accomplishments include the foundation of the Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology (PICO) and the Khyber Eye Foundation. Even now, he plays a practical and active part in the accomplishment of several initiatives in the province linked to eye disorders. Similarly, Prof Dr Hafeez is one of the country’s top cardiologists. Apart from completing KMU’s new building as the second vice-chancellor, he also established IBMS, INS, IPMS, and IHPE&R. He also has the distinction of creating institutions such as KIMS and KIDS Kohat. Prof Dr Hafeez has also served as the dean of PGMI in addition to being the Chief executive of LRH, and he has played a vital role in the development of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology. Meanwhile, KMU’s vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, has paid rich tribute to the services of Prof. Dr Daud Khan and Prof Dr Hafeez as vice-chancellors, stating that KMU’s high standing among medical universities across the country is due to these two great personalities who dedicated themselves to the institution day and night. Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq stated that great people’s services are usually remembered after their death, but there is a need to pay tribute to their achievements during their lifetime, so in that spirit, we have dedicated two blocks of the university with the names of these two great personalities of the medical profession.