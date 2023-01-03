Share:

KARACHI - Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Monday reviewed the road leveling work in Ahsanabad of district East here. Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the staffers to improve their performance so that maximum municipal services can be provided to the masses. He said that the district east will be made an ideal district in terms of municipal services and quality will be maintained during execution of development works. After the visit, Administrator DMC East, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Iqbal Sandh and others attended the funeral of the mother of Director Parks Gulshan e Iqbal Zone Shabahat Hussain.