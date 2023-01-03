Share:

LAHORE - Ahead of the trust vote to be obtained by the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi in the coming week, one of the coalition partners of the PTI, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has withdrawn its support to the chief minister citing expulsion of its members from the Ulema board and other religious bodies. The political council of MWM on Monday expressed serious reservations on some actions of the chief minister and decided that Punjab Assembly member Syeda Zahra Naqvi will not be giving a vote of confidence to Ch Parvez Elahi. The lone MWM MPA in the Punjab Assembly had been elected on one of the reserved seats for women after the 2018 general elections because of a seat adjustment formula signed between the PTI and the MWM. The MWM is also a coalition partner with the PTI in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan governments. The government of Ch Parvez Elahi is surviving with a slim majority and every single vote matters a lot in the confidence vote. The chief minister needs 186 votes in a House of 371 whereas the PTI and the PML-Q alliance has 187 members. If only two members withdraw their support, Parvez Elahi will lose the confidence vote. The chances for such an eventuality have increased after the PTI chief Imran Khan’s statement that three of PTI MPAs have been asked by the establishment to remain neutral in the confidence vote. “The decision not to give a vote of confidence to the chief minister has been made in the light of the instructions of the party leadership”, MWM spokesperson Muzahir Shigri told The Nation. He said the PTI chairman Imran Khan has also been informed of the decision. Muzahir further said that the chief minister had expelled all members of MWM from the Quran board, Muttahida Ulema board and the peace committees on the advice of his son Rasikh Elahi and MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir. “Besides, our Naib Nazim in Kurrum tehsil of KPK has been deprived of the development funds which have been given to the local PTI MPA”, he said while talking about his party’s reservations. The MWM spokesperson advised the chief minister to keep himself away from sectarian people like Ammar Yasir who were promoting certain schools of thought while ignoring the Shia community. “It is unacceptable to ignore the school of thought of Ahle Shia and Ahle Sunnah in the Punjab Awqaf Department, Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab and Punjab Quran Board”, he maintained. The spokesperson also called for an end to unjustified cases against the mourners and the unconstitutional restrictions on the gatherings and processions. He alleged that PML-Q MPA Ammar Yasir had held important institutions including Awqaf, Ulama board, Quran board hostage in Punjab, but they will not accept this under any circumstances. The spokesman further stated that the decision of the political council of MWM has been taken in the wider interest of the Shia school of thought. “For us, the protection of Shia values and interests is the first priority on which no compromise can be made. Also, it has been learnt that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan has passed instructions to party secretary general Asad Umar and Dr Shireen Mazari to take up the issue with the Punjab chief minister to address all the reservations of the MWM. In a related development, the Punjab Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan has rescheduled the Punjab Assembly session for the confidence vote. The Punjab Assembly will now be meeting on January 9 instead of January 11. Also, the PTI’s Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that the coalition partners were heading towards the confidence vote after which the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved. He said Ch Parvez Elahi enjoyed the support of 186 members in the Punjab Assembly and his party will not allow horse-trading to succeed in Punjab. Meanwhile, the joint Opposition in Punjab Assembly, the PML-N and the PPP has withdrawn the no-trust motions submitted against the speaker and the deputy speaker. The Opposition has already withdrawn a no-confidence motion filed against the chief minister.