Share:

Supplementary to its extensive integration into the economy, the explosive influence of AI has assimilated itself into operational activities within the professional world; scanning documents, reviewing scripts, matching purchases and even self-driving cars! All of which demonstrate the advantageous side of technology. However, most professionals are adopting a critical stance toward this amalgamation. American futurist Amy Webb refers to AI as the ‘invisible hand that keeps the world turning’ in her ‘The Big 9’, as she elucidates the idea of our inability to control its future. The widespread beliefs regarding definitive changes in AI will foster the idea of the elimination of hundreds and thousands of jobs in the world. It is imperative to note, however, that these technologies are subsumed within a growing industry, currently improving opportunities and jobs across a wide range of professions. This proves true for traditionally low-tech fields as well, particularly the legal sector, which is notoriously slow to adopt technological advancements, and where innovation is evidently hindered due to the necessity for precise language. There is an essential requirement for specific terminology and structuring in legal documentation, to eliminate ambiguity and interpretations that may vary, for example, when referring to the ‘Cannons of Construction’ in statutory interpretation, the correct application of the golden, mischief, and the literal rule is critical—thus, making it an inadequate candidate for AI integration. Consequently, several large firms have taken up this challenge in recent years to drive the legal sector past this ‘technological-advancement failure stage’, through which AI has gained ground in the field, not only improving decision-making but also reinventing business models. A recent Gartner study predicting legal technology budgets confirms this increasing trend, promising continued integration throughout the field. The study indicates a 1.3 percent increase in technological investments across the legal sector, from 2017 to 2020—a value that is expected to triple by 2025, ultimately increasing to about 12 percent. Such a boost in investment hence validates the potential for AI and its application in the legal sector. The application of AI in the field of law brings multiple advantages, inclusive of improvements in document designing and layout, efficient processing of tasks including extensive data, routine task performance, and possibilities to create chatbots and virtual assistants in the legal sector. All of these can automate client queries by answering FAQs, while providing virtual legal advice when constraints like time and distance would have otherwise delayed client support. As a result, client relationships are strengthened and the clientele is increased, proving advantageous. The legal sector has always been considered one of the most conservative, in terms of digitisation and technological advancement. The laws exist as they did, and processes within the field (particularly those surrounding these laws) cannot be modified with ease. They are thus left unaltered. It is important to note that the assimilation of AI in the legal sector stands to offer more extensive benefits to certain areas as compared to others. Therefore, technological advancement should focus primarily on these specific areas, (e.g. data management, marketing, etc.) to promote efficiency. The legal function has experienced slight innovation in recent years, due to the large overlooking of entrepreneurs and its conventional view as a ‘cost centre’. Even today, Microsoft Word and email remain the dominant digital tools used by legal teams to carry out their work. Considering its expansiveness, the field of law represents a significant opportunity for value creation. As AI proceeds to advance, it is bound to unlock massive opportunities to revitalize the field of law. It will, henceforth, prove to be a game changer for the legal sector and what it has to offer.