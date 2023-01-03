e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Tuesday | January 03, 2023
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
12:20 AM | January 03, 2023
Marriyum wants to know Imran's motives behind Bajwa's extension
12:10 AM | January 03, 2023
We'll keep standing beside Imran Khan, Moonis tells PDM
11:08 PM | January 02, 2023
Govt targets one million manpower export in 2023: Sajid Turi
11:07 PM | January 02, 2023
PILDAT gives analysis on current state of democracy
10:41 PM | January 02, 2023
Govt taking steps to improve performance of Pakistan Railways
cartoons
Share:
Share
Tweet
Share
Tweet
Share:
Top Stories
December 31, 2022
Bilawal briefs PM on Resilient Conference
12:12 PM | December 27, 2022
CM Punjab likely to take vote of confidence next week
10:16 AM | December 27, 2022
Pakistan in grip of dense fog, shutting down highways, disrupting flights
December 26, 2022
Imran summons PTI MNAs in Islamabad on 28th