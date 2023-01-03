Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan domestic cricket season 2022-23 concluded on Monday with Central Punjab overcoming Balochistan by 50 runs to clinch the Pakistan Cup trophy here at the State Bank Sports Complex. Defending 255, Central Punjab fought back to claim the last five Balochistan wickets for 55 to dismiss the defending champions for 204 in 42.3 overs. Fast bowler Ali Shafique destroyed Balochistan’s middle-order by dismissing Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (4), Asad Shafiq (0) and Haris Sohail (8) to finish with impressive figures of 7-2-17- 3. Ali was well supported by fellow Mohammad Ali, who claimed the wickets of Bismillah Khan and Yasir Shah to end with figures of 2-31. Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar snapped up the wickets of Imran Butt (30) and Amad Butt (seven) to end with 2-32. Bismillah Khan fought a lone battle for Balochistan and finished as the topscorer with 70 off 77. Together with M Junaid (27), Bismillah put on 65 runs for the sixth wicket after Balochistan had slipped from 60-0 to 84-5. Earlier batting first, Central Punjab failed to fully capitalise on a 61-run first wicket partnership between Ahmed Shehzad and M Faizan to be dismissed for 254 in 48.2 overs, including losing their last eight wickets for 109 runs. M Junaid was wrecker-in-chief of Central Punjab’s batting as he picked up the wickets of Ahmed Shehzad, Qasim Akram, Zafar Gohar, Usama Mir and M Ali to finish with impressive figures of 10-0-56-5. Faizan scored 37 off 33 with 3 fours and 2 sixes before falling to Kashif Bhatti, who added the scalp of Junaid Ali (1) to finish with figures of 2-36. At 65-2 in 13.1 overs, Ahmed Shehzad was joined by top-scorer Tayyab Tahir and put on 80 runs for the third wicket before Junaid dismissed Ahmed and Qasim off successive deliveries to reduce Central Punjab to 145-4 in 27.5 overs. Ahmed contributed 61 off 87 balls. Tayyab, in association with Zafar Gohar (30), then carried the score to 195 before his run-out in the 37th over derailed Central Punjab’s progression as the last five wickets tumbled for the addition of 59 runs in 71 balls – thanks to a 31-ball 34 by captain Aamer Yamin. While Tayyab Tahir was adjudged player of the final, Amad Butt of Balochistan was declared player of Pakistan Cup. By virtue of winning the title, Central Punjab received a winners’ cheque of PKR5million, whereas Balochistan had to settle with the cash award of PKR2.5million.