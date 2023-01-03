Share:

The recent floods have inflicted a whopping $30 billion losses on Pakistan, putting the already struggling country in a vulnerable position; whereas, the immediate reconstruction & rehabilitation challenge stands above $16 billion as reported by the World Bank. On top of that, the country is already facing a budget deficit of PKR 3.8 trillion (nearly $17 billion) in 2022-23, exacerbating its inability to meet the catastrophe’s reparations. If not dealt timely, this challenge can put 33 million flood-hit people into persistent below-poverty-line and can push the 230 million population towards bankruptcy. With the incumbent government’s commendable efforts, the country secured an international flash appeal of $816 million and the climate-inducedWorld Bank’s pledges of $2 billion, out of which only $178.4 million have been received (1% of required rehabilitation funds). With dwindling forex reserves, widening the twin deficit and mounting debt, the government is impuissant to meet climate induced reparations. The solution lies in debt restructuring, economic stability and immediate foreign assistance for rehabilitation and reconstruction. SARFRAZ ALI BHANBHRO, Sindh