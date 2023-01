Share:

HYDERABAD - Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Region Sukkur said that all canals of Sukkur Barrage and its all-outlet canals will remain closed from January 6 to January 20 for an annual rotation program, repair, and desalination. The emerging canals from Sukkur Barrage including Rohri Main Canal, North West Canal, Dadu Canal, Khairpur Feeder East Canal, Khairpur Feeder West Canal, Nara Canal and their linked canals would remain closed till mentioned date, he said in an announcement.