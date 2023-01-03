Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Dense fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar two degree centigrade, Lahore five, Karachi fifteen, Quetta minus three, Gilgit minus five, Murree one and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla minus two degree centigrade, Jammu five, Leh minus fourteen, Anantnag and Shopian minus one degree centigrade.