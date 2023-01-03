Share:

Through your esteemed paper I want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that the mushroom growth of commercial/ business activities in the residential area of Garden Town, Lahore is alarming. Such activities are polluting the environment and causing health issues for the inhabitants. Vehicles parked in the streets are obstructing the normal traffic and transport. The traders have changed houses into workshops and offices. Encroachments are on the rise. These hazardous activities in the residential areas have created a lot of nuisance besides adding to the noise pollution. The authorities are requested to initiate action against such commercial activities in the residential areas to save the residents. This will be a great favour. MUHAMMAD MUZAFFAR ALAM, Lahore.