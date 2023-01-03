Share:

According to new government directives, the price of wheat is to be increased by 62 percent—translating to Rs64.8 per kg from the previous price of Rs400—to reduce the impact of untargeted subsidies. But this might not be the real reason for the price hike; the last year has been marred by poor state policies that have failed to manage shortages, redistribute quotas, and maintain a steady supply stream. This ushered in a severe food crisis that left many hungry. Pakistan’s wheat consumption is one of the highest in the world because the crop makes up at least 70 percent of our total food consumption. Turbulence in the market is likely to impact millions of people who rely on it for sustenance. As of right now, many sections of the public are suffering from extreme hunger as many are unable to afford to exorbitant prices of wheat ever since the flood reduced yields and dampened the prospects of future ones as well, considering so much of the land was underwater. When domestic supply decreased, Pakistan chose to import millions of tonnes from Russia and while we seem to have abundant supplies as of right now, poor policies have resulted in inconsistent supplies that have either caused artificial scarcity, amplified inflation or created divisions in the market itself. The food department has been found guilty of mismanaging quotas, resulting in a shortfall of at least 5000 tonnes. If wheat is not released, most millers have to resort to the open market to purchase where prices are higher and they, in turn, do not sell at cheaper rates since they factor in their own cuts and market trends. Retailers have also been complaining about getting a disruptive supply because the quotas were not being released either timely or were being denied by the food department altogether. These are basic policies that require a framework that is to be followed from one government to the other. To underperform, especially in light of the crippling rates of inflation that have already made matters hard for the public, is unacceptable because what we are seeing is a very real impact of incompetent governance. Surely we are capable of better.