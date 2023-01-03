Share:

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) leader Asad Umer said on Tuesday the country was facing severe challenges due to the postponement of the elections.

In his statement, he said the purpose behind the issuance of the white paper was to provide information to the people regarding the economy. Earlier, PTI issued a white paper on the state of affairs of the economy.

Mentioning the incumbent government’s performance, he added the economic situation had become gloomy and the Pakistan Democratic Movement was getting unpopular because it did not represent the wishes of the people.