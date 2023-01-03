Share:

On the direction of IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, in view of the recent incidents of terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department continued crackdown across the province.

According to the CTD spokesman, the IG Punjab has directed CTD officials to speed up intelligence-based search, sweep and combing operations in all districts of the province and continue to wipe out anti-social elements involved in terrorism and extremism, .

CTD spokesman said in this regard, during the ongoing crackdown, CTD teams conducted 33 combing and search operations at 34 different locations in different districts during the last 24 hours, in which 1549 suspicious persons were interrogated while 815 persons were subjected to biometric verification.