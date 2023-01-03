Share:

It seems that local body elections in Pakistan are doomed to de lays and difficulties. First in Islamabad, and now in Sindh, numer ous delays and political issues plague the scene. The second phase-- of LG elections is set to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15th. However, the MQM-P has now threatened to quit the ruling coalition government and trigger protests if a fresh delimitation of constituencies in the area is not conducted before the scheduled date. The PPP and MQM are both parts of the coalition at the centre but currently stand at odds on this issue. The delimitation process must be unbiased for free and fair elections but MQM contends that because the PPP-led Sindh government has been involved in the delimitation process, it is prejudiced against the party. This concern is echoed by other parties and independent observers as well. While the issue is far more complicated than at present and has already been in and out of courts, the problem is that the re-delimitation of local body constituencies will mean a delay of 2-3 months. The problem is at crossroads. On the one hand, there is no point in an election that is not neutral or tranquil. If the MQM demands are not met, protests and other tactics will disrupt the peaceful polling process. However, as mentioned, meeting these demands indicates a delay in the devolution and governance of local areas and bodies. Already, efforts to unify MQM factions are at a roadblock and the very large coalition government is threatened by such statements. It is imperative that the issue be resolved by stakeholder meetings, especially before the general elections this year. A good development in this regard is that the Sindh CM has confirmed that the coalition party leaders are holding a meeting to examine MQM objections today. The meeting involves important stakeholders in the process and it is hoped that a political solution will be reached regarding the issue. In any case, a free and fair election must be our goal.