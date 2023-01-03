Share:

VEHARI - District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar on Monday formed a special “Haider Squad” comprised of 40 jawans to control crime in the district. Addressing the meeting with delegations of the traders union and civil society network on Monday, the district police officer said that 16 motorcycles have been provided to the Haider Squad to patrol the district under the vision to control crime. He said that two vehicles of Elite Force would also be deployed with the squad to continue patrolling round the clock.