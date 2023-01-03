Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for conducting LG polls in Islamabad. The local government elections in Islamabad were postponed at eleventh hour despite the court order. The electoral watchdog has reportedly dispatched the polling bags to the returning officers, who had already been directed to allocate rooms to keep the polling material under proper security arrangement. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah commented that (LG) polls in the federal capital were not enforceable. Rana Sanaullah said: “We respect the court [Islamabad High Court], but holding the elections is not possible as the arrangements cannot be made in such a short period.” He argued that as many as 1,000 polling stations needed security, election material at the polling stations and the polling staff would also be needed. The electoral watchdog, according to the law, is bound to conduct elections within 120 days. The term of local bodies in Islamabad expired on February 14, 2021. Earlier, the commission had scheduled the local elections in Islamabad on December 31. The IHC had ordered the commission on Friday to hold polls on Saturday, which could not be done due to absence of polling staff, security arrangements and logistic problems.