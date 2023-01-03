Share:

PESHAWAR - pakistan, like other developing countries, is confronting the major challenge of the energy crisis that not only is affecting the common men adversely but also hindering the economic and industrial growth in the country. The energy crisis is an old phenomenon for pakistan, but it deepened in recent years, thanks to the previous government that delayed the completion of several ongoing and new dam projects. another factor responsible for the crises is power pilferage by domestic and industrial consumers. In addition to lacunae in the existing laws, the rise in global oil prices due to the russia-Ukraine conflict, and the devaluation of the rupee had further aggravated the energy crisis in pakistan. That’s the reason, power outage in the name of load shedding has become a new normal in the country. Like other provinces, Khyber pakhtunkhwa was also facing the brunt of load shedding where power stealing continued mostly in periphery areas of peshawar, DI Khan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bannu, Karak, and Khyber districts. as a result, the power distribution system gets overloaded and then trips down. An official of the Peshawar electric supply Company (pesCO) told app on Monday that the power shortfall in Kp has swelled to 1138 megawatts. “Currently, Kp’s total energy demand is 2,916Mw and supply is 1,778Mw, thus facing a shortfall of 1,138Mw,” he said, adding that due to this shortfall, “the company carries out 16 hours of load shedding on feeders to improve power voltage and ensure smooth supply of electricity to consumers.” spokesman of pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (pML-N), Kp Ikhtiar wali Khan, holds the pTI government responsible for the electricity shortfall. had the past rulers completed Mohmand and Bhasha dams timely, the present energy crisis would not have surfaced today, he said while talking to app. he claimed that over 100 mini micro hydel power stations constructed by the pTI government with the help of NGOs in northern Kp were either destroyed or damaged by the recent floods due to ill planning and the wrong selection of sites. as a result of poor planning and policies of the past rulers, he added, the energy import bill has swelled to $27 billion which has negative effects on the country’s economy. Unlike pTI, which did not take any concrete measures to address the power shortfall, pML-N had always been taking a proactive approach to end the energy crisis.