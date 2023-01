Share:

ISTANBUL - The euro area’s purchasing manag­ers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing posted a slight increase in Decem­ber thanks to easing inflation and better supply-chain conditions, a US-based financial services provid­er revealed on Monday. According to S&P Global, the PMI was at 47.8 in December, up from 47.1 in No­vember. With the December figure, the manufacturing PMI has been below the 50 level for the sixth con­secutive month in the euro area.