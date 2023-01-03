Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 94th birth anniversary of famous comedian Safeerullah Siddiqui‚ popularly known as Lehri was observed on Monday. Born in Kanpur in 1929‚ Safeerullah Siddiqui moved to Karachi after partition and began working as a steno-typist during his teenage years. Side-by-side he used to sell hosiery items in Saddar. He performed on radio and stage before entering the film industry. His big break came in the 1950s‚ when director Sheikh Lateef cast him in his film Anokhi. After bagging the role of a comedian in the film‚ Siddiqui was given the name of Lehri that became his identity during his 38 years career in the film industry. Out of the 225 films that Lehri acted in his career‚ his comic roles in Mera Ghar Meri Jannat‚ Tasvir‚ Tum Salamat Raho‚ Ishara‚ Nai Laila Naya Majnon‚ Tum Milay Pyaar Mila‚ Bahadur‚ Saiqa‚ Naukar and Zameer won him outstanding appreciation and fame. While the vast majority of Lehri’s roles were in Urdu films‚ the actor also worked on some Punjabi productions. Despite not having played the lead role as a film’s hero, since the comedian’s role is usually a smaller one, Lehri found his place in the hearts of his millions of admirers. His last film Dhanak was released in 1986‚ his contributions to Pakistani cinema earned him an award from the film industry in 1993. He won the Nigar Award 11 times for various films between 1964 and 1986. Lehri died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi‚ aged 83.