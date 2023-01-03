Share:

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a thirty percent decrease in prices of twenty essential medicines while rates of 54 new medicines have been fixed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting where Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel presented the summary, recommending cuts in prices of medicines related to the treatment of blood pressure, cancer, and others.

Sources said the new medicines would also be used for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The cabinet was told that the PTI hiked prices of medicines by up to 700 percent during its tenure.

During the meeting, the premier also called for ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential medicines. He also vowed to further cut the prices of medicine in order to provide relief to the public.

Furthermore, the cabinet endorsed the National Security Committee (NSC) decisions to curb terrorism in the country.