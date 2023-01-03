Share:

The flour prices have jacked up for the third time in the span of two days in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As per details, the 15 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 1915 after the increase of Rs 40.

According to flour mills, the price of a 15 kg flour bag was Rs 1875 before.

The sources said that the hike in flour prices is the outcome of mismanagement between the food department and flour mills.

Earlier, despite the Prime Minister’s relief package, the government-run utility store corporation (USC) jacked up the prices of sugar, flour and ghee and other food items.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) increased the price of sugar by Rs19 per kg, ghee by Rs75 per kg, and a 20-kg bag of flour by Rs496.

The new prices would be effective at Utility Stores across the country from January 1, 2023, said the notification.

The new prices would not apply to the deserving beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), it added.