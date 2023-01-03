Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Four minors drowned in canal in two different incidents here on Monday. In the first incident, two minors fell into Sadiq Branch canal. Police said two minors aged between 3 and 5 years were at their uncle’s house in Basti Pir Shaeedan and their mother had to visit to a hospital to attend her ill sister while their father was at his job. Both children were seen playing outside the house but later people called on 15 that their bodies were recovered from the canal near head Amingarh. Police shifted the bodies to Sheikh Zayed Medical college Hospital for postmortem. In the second incident, a loader rickshaw fell into the Adam Sahaba canal near nooraywali Bridge. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Kashif 16 and Ali 12, resident of Slaughter House Airport Road were coming back to home from Basti Ranjhay Khan. when they reached near nooraywali Bridge, rickshaw fell into the canal. Rescue divers pulled out the rickshaw but they could not find bodies. The search operation was later halted due to darkness till Tuesday (today) to recover the bodies.