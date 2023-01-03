Share:

I am a huge believer that one should never give up on one’s dreams. I know, there are some difficult times when one may think pessimistically and things seem almost impossible to be faced. Here, when no optimism is found, believe in yourself and that can do anything. The first step to be taken by you is to continue the struggle with full courage. This will help you achieve your goals. This attitude really works when you are surrounded by a pack of optimists, intelligent and sane fellows. Another key is consistency. Hence, be positive, cool, and calm but never give up on your goals. If we don’t see dreams then how will they ever be fulfilled? One should contemplate before the start of an action. Dreams are important to do the big things. Actually, a dream is something that does not permit us to sleep. So, watch dreams always and believe in your dreams. But this article will remain here that reminds you always that you have to achieve all that you desire and things you are starving for. UMAIMAA HAFEEZ LAGHARI, Karachi.