Federal Government approved on Tuesday the energy conservation plan that will enforce the closure of markets 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm.

Flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurrum Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb, the defence minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to decrease the usage of electricity used by all departments of the federal government by 30%.

Khawaja Asif said the federal cabinet meeting in a symbolic action also held without the use of any electricity.

The minister said that if these timings are implemented than the country will save Rs62 billion.

Moreover, he revealed that after Feb 1, 2023, incandescent bulbs would not be manufactured and additional taxes will be imposed on the ones that were imported.

The minister went on to say that all government buildings and officers will consume efficient energy under the plan. “Court buildings and housing societies are also included in this.”

Mr Asif also announced that the factories producing fans run on electricity will be halted by July 1.

“Inefficient fans use around 120-130 watts of electricity. Across the globe, fans are available that use 60-80 watts,” he said, adding that the import duty on “inefficient” fans will be increased to decrease its consumption.