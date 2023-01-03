Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has authorised the utilisation of development funds amounting to Rs224.5 billion out of a total allocation of Rs727 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in the first five months (JulyNovember) of the fiscal year 2022-23 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). Out of the total authorised/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs130.6 billion. According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20 percent in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30 percent each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20 percent in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year. The government also authorised/disbursed Rs100 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) out of which Rs96.33 billion have been spent, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform. The detail shows that Rs64.8 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs160.2 billion have been disbursed to corporations while Rs159.6 billion have been disbursed to the federal ministries out of a total allocation of Rs563.3 billion. For National Highway Authority (NHA), the government has disbursed Rs30.2 billion out of a total allocation of Rs117.2 billion, whereas for NTDC/PEPCO, the government has disbursed Rs34.69 billion. The federal government has also disbursed/authorised Rs87 billion out of a total allocation of Rs87 billion for various development projects of the cabinet division, however, only Rs11 billion have been spent on the development projects of the cabinet division so far. Similarly, the data shows that Rs495 million has been disbursed to Aviation Division, and Rs161.5 million have been disbursed to the Board of the Investment. The government also authorised the utilisation of Rs1.9 billion for Climate Change Division out of which only Rs58 million have been spent during the period under review. For Higher Education Commission (HEC), the government has authorised the release of Rs7.78 billion, Rs25.2 billion for provinces and special areas, Rs435 million for Commerce Division, Rs36 million for Communication Division (other than NHA), and Rs445 million for Defense Division. Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs286 million to Finance Division, Rs355.85 million to Establishment Division, Rs1.4 billion to Federal Education and Professional Training Division, and Rs4.3 billion to Housing and Works Division.