Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday finalized the strategy to outsource country’s three major airports including Karachi’s Jinnah, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal, and Islamabad’s international airport.

The planning division has sent recommendations to the CAA which outline inviting tenders in international newspapers and journals this month. Companies from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, China, and Turkey will be preferred. The 25-year long outsourcing is expected to generate upto $300mln per annum.

Apart from that, airport terminal services, parking, storage, cargo handling and sanitary departments will also be outsourced while the CAA will retain its management of airport security and airport traffic control.

Earlier, the government had planned to outsource the airports in a bid to revamp Pakistan International Airline (PIA).