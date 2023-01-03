Share:

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi says the government has set a target to export one million skilled manpower to different countries in the current year.

Addressing a ceremony in Peshawar, he said various countries, including South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Romania, Portugal, Poland, Hungary, Greece, and Malta have shown keen interest in importing manpower from Pakistan.

He said MoUs are being signed with many of these countries in this regard.

The Minister said he will visit the Middle East, Qatar and Saudi Arabia this year to explore more employment opportunities for Pakistani youth.