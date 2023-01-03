Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways is all set to resume Green Line Passenger Train operations from Islamabad to Karachi in mid-January as a superior service to facilitate the passengers and generate revenues for the department. “The train is comprised of two AC Parlour, five AC Business, six AC Standards, and four to five economy class coaches which will facilitate the passengers on the route,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said the decision was taken on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, who wanted the best arrangements for the Green Line passenger Train for travellers. The official said that the minister also directed the official concerned for reducing the travel time of the Green Line from Lahore to Karachi to less than 20 hours which would restore the confidence of the passengers. “It is also decided to provide the best travelling facilities in the Green Line train including the provision of high-quality food and keeping the ticket price at an affordable level. Besides, a separate LCD will be installed on each seat of the AC Parlour to let passengers enjoy favourite videos through headphones,” he added.