Share:

The motorways at various junctions were closed due to the fog.

As per details, vehicles were not allowed on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway ( M-11 ), M-2 ( from Lahore to Hiran Minar ) and Lahore-Multan motorway ( from Faizpur to Jaranwala ).

Spokesperson of the motorway police advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, refrain over-speeding, keep a suitable distance from the next vehicles and in case of emergency call on the helpline 130.