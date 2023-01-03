Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ICT police has expedited stern legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued 1378 fine tickets to road users during the last 24 hours, a police public relations officer said on Monday. Islamabad capital police expedited stern action against traffic rules violators to implement the traffic rules and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in federal city. Various police teams issued 1378 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules in which 136 challans were issued over lane violation, 28 for red signal violations, 75 for using mobile phone during driving, 03 for amateur driving, 01 over violation of one-way, 22 driving on the wrong side of the road, 04 for violation of zebra crossing, 102 for not fastening seat belt, 46 for having tinted glasses, 09 for emitting smoke, 53 for having fancy number plates, 192 bikers for riding without helmets and 144 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.