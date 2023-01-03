Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to the PTI leader and Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case filed against him. A single bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the PTI Senator who moved the court through his counsel Babar Awan Advocate and sought post-arrest bail in the controversial tweets case filed against him. The IHC bench accepted his bail against the submission of surety bonds of worth Rs200,000. Swati’s counsel informed the court that Osman Swati, the Senator’s son wanted to present his stance. Osman said that his father has written a letter from the jail requesting the case to be transferred to another IHC bench. He added, “Today I want to read this letter out loud in the courtroom.” However, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that the court had received the letter and it is in front of us. He added that they have decided to form a larger bench on this matter. Justice Aamer said that they want to settle this issue because the letter says that a judge is biased. He further said that such letters were not seen by the court publicly. He maintained that only a larger bench can solve this matter now. At this, Babar Awan requested the judge to see the matter today but Justice Aamer said that most of the senior judges were on vacation and they will form a larger bench next week. Then, the PTI counsel told the court that Osman had decided to withdraw his father’s letter. Later, the lawyer presented his arguments before the court, saying that the respectable court of Sindh and Balochistan had quashed the cases against Swati. He also said that all these complaints against Swati have been taken out from pockets and he has never seen an FIR (first information report) in which the time and place are not mentioned. He also gave examples of previous cases in which politicians were granted bail on medical grounds. Then, the IHC Chief Justice asked the FIA lawyer for his stance on the matter. In his response, he requested that the hearing should be adjourned as the special prosecutor was not present in court. However, the court dismissed his request and reserved its verdict which was announced later granting bail to Swati. The federation, FIA cybercrime wing and its officer Anisur Rehman were made respondents in the petition. The petition stated that Swati did not post the alleged tweets and that he had no intention to defame any state institution. It further stated that even after the completion of the investigation, the prosecution has no evidence against Swati. The counsel said that the petitioner is 75 years old and suffering from a heart disease while all cases against him are based on documentary allegations. He added that imprisonment would be tantamount to conviction before trial. In the petition, Swati stated that he did not post derogatory remarks against any institution and had no intention to “defame any respectable institution.” The petition said that Swati was “falsely implicated due to political influences of a hostile regime” and the cases against him were registered with “malafide intention.” It recalled that Swati was earlier remanded into FIA’s custody but nothing “incriminating” was recovered from him and hence he was sent to jail on judicial remand. It pointed out that the senator was abducted from the PIMS Hospital where he was taken for medical treatment and later, he was taken in the “aircraft of IG Police Balochistan” to the other province. “However, during the course of physical remand, the Balochistan High Court was pleased to quash all the FIRs [registered against him] in two petitions.” It said that the BHC had also barred the police from filing further cases against him. “But he [Swati] was again kidnapped in other FIRs lodged against him in Sindh,” the petition said, adding later on the Singh High Court (SHC) had placed all the FIRs against him in C-class. It contended that the entire case against Swati consisted of a “documented allegation” and that there was no “useful purpose” of keeping him in custody. It continued, “The investigation in the case has already been completed and the petitioner is no more required for the purpose of investigation.” Subsequently, it requested that Swati should be granted post-arrest bail till the conclusion of the trial “in the best interest of justice.”