Islamabad High court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objection on the contempt of court plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and the federal government over not holding local government (LG) elections in the capital on Dec 31.

The IHC’s registrar objected that how a contempt of court appeal could be filed against the CEC. Consequently, the appeal was not taken up for hearing by the court.

Earlier, the PTI had filed a contempt of court plea against the CEC and the federal government for not following IHC’s orders of holding LG elections in the capital on Dec 31. The PTI contended that as the ECP and the federal government had failed to conduct elections on the stipulated date, they had committed a crime rendering them liable to be proceeded under the contempt of court.

On Dec 31, the IHC had deferred the ECP and federal government’s intra-court appeals against the IHC’s orders for a week.

It is imperative to mention here that the ECP could not conduct elections because, according to sources, it lacked the required workforce. Moreover, the ECP told the court that it would be ready to hold elections in four months.On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said up to five months were required to hold LG elections in the capital. It resulted in spat between the ruling coalition and the PTI.