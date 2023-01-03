Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will seek a vote of confidence and the horse-trading efforts will be thwarted.

Presiding over the meeting of the party’s senior leadership from Punjab, the deposed premier directed the PTI stalwarts to finalise the preparations for the vote of confidence. “There was no confusion about the vote of confidence as we were of the opinion that the Punjab CM would take the vote of confidence,” said Mr Khan.

Sources privy to the development said the regional organisations had been handed the responsibility to contact the lawmakers. The vote of confidence will be taken soon after the lawmakers are fully prepared.

During the meeting, the PTI leadership expressed its concern over the matters of the PDM making contact with the female lawmakers and horse trading. It was also decided to keep those lawmakers in secure place who were approached to sell their conscience.