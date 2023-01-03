Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inflation in Pakistan has once again increased to 24.5 percent in December mainly due to the hike in food prices. Inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) has gone up to 24.5 percent in December after easing to 23.8 percent in November. On month on month basis, it has increased to 0.5 percent in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month (November), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The CPI inflation Urban increased by 21.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in December 2022. Meanwhile the CPI inflation for Rural has enhanced by 28.8 percent. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 28.21 percent. On a monthly basis, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 34.10 percent in December 2022. The inflation remained higher than the projections of the ministry of finance. In its monthly report, it was expected that CPI inflation will remain in the range of 21-23 percent in December. However, it 34.10 percent in December 2022. The inflation remained higher than the projections of the ministry of finance. In its monthly report, it was expected that CPI inflation will remain in the range of 21-23 percent in December. However, it recorded at 24.5 percent in December. “The declining international commodity prices are expected to offset the inflation spikes that emerged due to domestic supply shocks. Nevertheless, it can be expected that YoY CPI inflation in the month of December will maintain its declining tendency observed in November,” the ministry noted in its monthly report. The economists believed that inflation might further increase in the months to come mainly due to the revival of International Monetary Fund’s programme. The IMF is asking for increasing taxes, withdrawing power subsidy and free and market driven exchange rate. All these measures would fuel the inflation rate, which is already on the higher side in the country. The break-up of inflation of 24.5 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 35.50 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 17.45 percent and 10.92 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 6.95 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 36.19 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 17.10 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 29.23 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 38.49 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 27.37 percent in December 2022 as compared to the same month last year. In urban areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during December 2022 included fresh fruits (13.36 percent), onions (9.99 percent), eggs (9.71 percent), wheat (9.45 percent), dry fruits (8.84 percent), rice (5.85 percent), chicken (5.43 percent), beans (3.81 percent), wheat flour (3.66 percent), sugar (3.12 percent), milk fresh (1.51 percent) and pulse moong (0.32 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following commodities enhanced included solid fuel (6.63 percent), washing soap/detergents/match box (5.11 percent), woolen readymade garments (3.06 percent), woolen cloth (2.03 percent), stationery (1.91 percent), marriage hall charges (1.68 percent) and construction input items (1.51 percent). In urban areas, prices of following items were reduced including tomatoes (53.96 percent), fresh vegetables (24.89 percent), potatoes (21.33 percent), besan (3.23 percent), pulse masoor (2.41 percent), pulse gram (2.14 percent), vegetable ghee (2.03 percent), gram whole (1.9 percent), cooking oil (1.39 percent), gur (0.31 percent) and pulse mash (0.26 percent). In rural areas, prices of following commodities increased including onions(18.06 percent), eggs(13.68 percent), wheat(8.97 percent), dry fruits(8.15 percent), fresh fruits(6.68 percent), rice(6.62 percent), sugar(4.82 percent), wheat flour(3.26 percent), fish(2.93 percent), chicken(1.71 percent), and fresh milk(0.88 percent).