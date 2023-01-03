Share:

BEIRUT - The Israeli army carried out a missile strike on Damascus International Airport on Monday that killed four people, including two Syrian soldiers, according to a human rights monitor. The attack -- which occurred around 2:00 am (2300 GMT) -- put the airport out of service, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA. Israel carried out the strike with “barrages of missiles, targeting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings”, a military source told SANA, which reported that two Syrian soldiers were killed. But the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights -- which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria -- said a total of four people had died in the early morning attack. ISrAElI SolDIErS KIll tWo PAlEStINIANS IN WESt BANK Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians, including a teenager, and injured eight others near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to local media reports early on Monday. Hospital director Samir Atiyya said one of the eight injured was in severe condition due to gunfire opened by Israeli forces in a raid on Kafr Dan village northwest of the city, reported state news agency Wafa. Of the two victims, 21-year-old Muhammad Samir Khushiye was shot in the chest and 17-year-old Fuad Mahmud Ahmed Abid in the abdomen, he added. Israeli troops raided the village to demolish the home of one of its late Palestinian.