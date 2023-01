Share:

A delegation of Ittehad Tanzim-ul-Madaris (ITM) and Jamiat Uleam Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Molana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation comprised of Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Sajid Mir among others. Matters pertaining to the registration of religious seminaries were brought up in the meeting.

Sources said that the religious leaders also discussed implementation of National Action Plan.