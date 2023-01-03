Share:

LAHORE - Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan has said that the role of qualified coaches in finding fresh talent and training them for international competitions is very important for regaining the golden age of squash in Pakistan. “World-class players can be prepared only by providing modern training of squash from the grassroots level in order to transform them into world champions,” Jahangir said this during a ceremony held to award the shield to head coach Naveed Alam at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here. Manager of the complex, Lt Commander Rehmatullah was also present on the occasion. Jahangir said that representing Pakistan is the desire of every player and achieving it is a matter of great honour for every sportsperson to win laurels for the country and to attain this goal, the tireless work of an able coach is very instrumental in this regard. Lt Commander Rehmatullah, Manager of the complex, said that the way Naveed Alam has been grooming the new talent of squash with zeal and providing training to them on modern lines, as well as providing awareness about the rules and regulations related to squash, technical issues and modern techniques of the game, makes one hopeful of good future of Pakistan squash when world class players will be produced from this Complex, who will represent Pakistan at international level in a successful manner. He hoped that with this zeal, the coaches at this complex will produce more world-class players for Pakistan. It should be noted that Pakistan’s current No 1 women’s player in squash and the first Chief of Naval Staff National Squash Championship winner Zainab Khan, National Women Senior Champion Maryam Malik and Under-13 Junior and PSF Junior Champion Huzaifa Shahid had availed the services of Naveed Alam, who has transformed them into real champions.