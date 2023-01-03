Share:

The Kashmir cause was compro mised by Imran Khan duringhis meeting with President Trump in his meeting during the UN General Assembly visit in 2018-9. Why has the PDM government not initiated any legal action at the appropriate International forum since. Our official complicity can be seen in our silence on the 5th August 2019 acts of Indian parliament abrogating the autonomous status of Indian Occupied Kashmir to legalize their unlawful occupation for the last 74 years but this could be questioned to triggers the applicability of a trigger number of international rules & Laws, this unlawful act of Indian parliament with US support in a bid to fool the world to establish India’s relationship with IOK has been transitioned into fully settled Indian Union Territory. Indian action is a serious violation of JusCogen (customary principles) and norms of International Law that attract justice for human dignity if world conscience is alive. The fresh move by India and Israel to allow Israel to establish their foothold to develop Agricultural farms in Occupied Kashmir is not only alarming but proves their design of settler-colonialist agenda promoted by Israel through the Modi government in Kashmir region. The people of Kashmir have not forgotten the plebiscite promise of the United Nation after obtaining consent from India & Pakistan in 1949. Efforts should be made to seek legal remedies to pressurize both India & Pakistan to honour their founding father’s commitment to hold a Plebiscite and grant their inherent right to exercise the right of self-determination. ALI ASHRAF KHAN, Karachi.