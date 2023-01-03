Share:

LAHORE - The kits launching ceremony of 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament held here at the Model Town Greens Cricket Academy on Monday. The simple but impressive ceremony was attended by former Test Cricketers Ali Naqvi and Aizaz Cheema, who graced the occasion as chief guest, while other notables present were Chief Organizer Shoaib Dar, captains and representatives of all the 20 participating teams, their officials and organizers of the event. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has been named as brand ambassador of this tournament. Speaking on the occasion, both the chief guests lauded the positive step taken by the organizers and especially Nabeel Ahmad, patron and sponsor of the competition, for holding such a big event of clubs, which will definitely help the club players to exhibit their prowess and get the opportunities at a higher level. “More such generous people and corporate giants should come forward to sponsor club cricket, which is the real nursery that provides the country bright future stars.” Captains of different teams expressed their gratitude to Nabeel Ahmad for holding the tournament at a time when club cricket is on the verge of collapse, terming the event a step forward to revive the sagging fortune of club cricket. “Lahore’s club cricket badly needs such tournaments on regular basis to identify fresh blood and to groom it for future needs.” They said beautiful kits have been prepared for all the teams and top level arrangements have been made to hold the event in a befitting manner. “We look forward to an exciting and thrilling cricket event for the entertainment of lovers of cricket,” they said.