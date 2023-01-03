Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash presided over a high-level meeting on price control at Civil Secretariat on Monday. Administrative Secretaries of the Home, Food and Agriculture Department, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General Livestock and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The Chief Secretary directed relevant authorities to make the price control mechanism more effective including ensuring the availability of essential commodities in the markets. In the meeting, prices of essential commodities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were compared with that of the national level and other provinces. The forum acknowledged that the increase in prices of certain essential items was due to prevailing inflation across the country. Secretary Food apprised the meeting that there was a sufficient wheat stock available and uninterrupted supply of wheat flour was also ensured in the markets. He added that five thousand metric tons of wheat was daily released to flour mills and subsidized wheat flour at Rs 1,295 per 20kg bag was available at registered dealers. The meeting was told that the recent increase in the price of chickens was due to a shortage of chicken feed at the national level. It was further informed that in December, 84,456 units were inspected under regulatory inspections regarding the implementation of the government ratelist.