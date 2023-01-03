Share:

PESHAWAR - The provincial government has expressed deep concern about the halting of work by a team of Chinese engineers working on ongoing hydropower projects in Swat and Shangla districts due to the deterioration of law and order and has asked security agencies to make the best security arrangements possible by developing an action plan. A high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary energy and Power Nisar Ahmad was attended by Special Secretary energy Tashfeen Haider, Chief Executive Officer PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, District Police Officer Shangla Aqeeq Hussain, SDPO Swat Akbar Hayat, Chief Planning Officer Ayaz Khan, and other senior officers. Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan stated that due to the grave security situation, the team of Chinese engineers working on the current 84 Mw Mitiltan hydropower project in the Swat area quit the job and relocated to Islamabad in July 2022. Similarly, a team of Chinese experts has stopped work on the 11.8 MW Karora hydropower project in the Shangla district, bringing construction to a halt. It is feared that the province will suffer significant damage as a result of the security threat situation and the delay in work caused by the project stoppage. During the conference, several possibilities were reviewed to improve security arrangements, and some crucial choices were also accepted, including the use of bullet-proof cars for foreign engineers and an emphasis on security agencies establishing more fool-proof arrangements. At the end of the meeting, Secretary energy Nisar Ahmad emphasised that the provincial government should implement a wellplanned security strategy, including close collaboration with the relevant district administration, police, and other agencies, so that project work does not suffer as a result of security arrangements.