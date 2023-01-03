Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Ugaili on Monday chaired a highlevel meeting to review the current situation of Gwadar with the aim to look into the issues of public importance and maintain peace in the area. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Department of Fisheries, Department of PHE, Department of Sports, Department of Information, Secretary and CEO QESCO attended the meeting while Commander Makran, Director General GDA and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar were present through video link. The Chief Secretary was briefed in the meeting about the law and order situation and other issues regarding the current situation of Gwadar by the authorities of the relevant institutions. The concerned official maintained that commercial centers, petrol pump banks and shops have opened in Gwadar city. Mobile telephone service has been restored in Gwadar and tourism is gradually recovering. The work of unloading wheat from the ship anchored at Gwadar port and its transportation is going on. Secretary Fisheries Department said that action was taken to strictly prevent illegal trawling, and a joint patrol involving a gunboat is going on. He said that action has been taken against officials of Fisheries Department involved in illegal trawling and corruption. Chief Secretary Balochistan directed the provision of civic amenities to the people of Gwadar should be ensured, no shortage of clean water should be allowed in any part of the city. The sense of ownership should be highlighted in the development projects among the people of Gwadar. Chief Secretary directed. He also instructed water sports, cricket and other sports competitions should be organized in Gwadar on the pattern of traditional Sibi Mela and of PSL.