LAHORE - Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda and Murad Ali of KP lifted the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Championship at Hyderabad Club. In the women’s singles final, Mahoor Shahzad beat Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) 23-21, 21-12 for the title while in the men’s singles final, Murad Ali beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) 22-20, 13- 21, 21-17 for the title. In the women doubles final, Mahoor Shahazad/Ghazala Siddique beat Alja Tariq/Sumiya Tariq 21-13, 21-10 to win the title while Raja Hasnain/Raja Zulqarnain beat Muqeet Tahir/Anjum Bashir 21-18, 21-15 to win the title. Aqeel Qadir Junejo, SVP Sindh Badminton Association, distributed trophies and cash prizes amongst the finalists.